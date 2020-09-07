සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President inspects the Altair building complex

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 11:34

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has inspected the Altair residential and commercial building being constructed on a two-and-a-half-acre land near the Beira Lake.

This building is considered to be one of the tallest buildings in Colombo.

According to a BOI registered project, the building will be constructed under the supervision of the Urban Development Authority with an investment of US $ 250 million.

The two towers of the building complex consist of 68 floors and 63 floors. Joining the inspection tour, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the construction of such buildings is a major tourist attraction.


