SLFP+will+give+its+fullest+cooperation+for+the+drafting+of+a+new+constitution+

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the party will give its full support to the drafting of a new constitution.



He was speaking at a media briefing convened in Colombo today.



He further said that a special religious program organized for the 69th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party will be held at the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya tomorrow at 6 pm.