Red notice issued to arrest 19 underworld criminals and drug traffickers

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 16:57

The police have obtained red notices for the arrest of 13 members of organized crime gangs and 6 drug traffickers who have escaped to other countries and are evading arrest.

A senior police official stated that the red notices have been obtained from a number of courts regarding the crimes committed by these criminals and that they have been referred to the Interpol.

Among the organized criminals against whom the police have obtained red warrants are Gamage Suranga alias Welle Suranga, Sujeewa de Zoysa alias Kosgoda Sujee, Sinhara Amal Saminda Silva alias Kudu Anju.


 

