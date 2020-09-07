සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

US$ 478 million from the European Commission for a new vaccine

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 17:01

The European Union (EU) has agreed to provide US $ 478 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the development of a WHO-led Covid-19 vaccine initiative to control the coronavirus. 

The EU said that it was ready to support the coronavirus eradication process.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that all countries in the world should work together to control the coronavirus pandemic.

