The Colombo Stock Exchange is being digitized on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 16:48

On the instructions of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, all activities of the Colombo Stock Exchange will be digitized from the 17th.

A discussion was held yesterday between a group of representatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to announce the completion of the digitization of the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Chairman of the Commission Viraj Dayaratne and Director General Chinthaka Mendis have told Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa that the Colombo Stock Exchange which had been closed for 52 days due to the corona pandemic could be given a new impetus by digitization.

