A member of a criminal 'Savannah' arrested (Video)

A member of a criminal gang Mohamed Shaul Hameed alias 'Savannah' has been arrested with heroin by the Police Special Task Force in the Maligawatta area.



Meanwhile, 403 suspects have been arrested in connection with various illegal activities including drug trafficking in raids carried out on the instructions of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province.



The Police Headquarters said that in addition, suspects involved in drug trafficking have been arrested in several other parts of the country.











