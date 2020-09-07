සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

7 days of mourning in India from August 31 to September 6

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 16:43

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral took place today with full military honours. The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. 

Former President Pranab Mukherjeewas 84 years old when he died at a hospital in New Delhi. 

As a mark of respect, there would be state mourning throughout India from August 31 to September 6.

The Indian media stated that this period of mourning was declared in honor of the former President.

During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment. 






