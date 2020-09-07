සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

20th amendment draft sent to AG for observations (Video)

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 15:07

Draft of the proposed 20th amendment sent to Attorney Generals observations. AGs CO confirms Justice Ministry Secretary has referred the proposed amendment for AG's observations.

When we made inquiries in this regard Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratna said that the Secretary to the ministry of Justice has referred the proposed amendment for the Attorney general’s observations.


She further noted that the attorney-general’s observations in this regard will be forwarded in the next two days.


Accordingly, the five-year term of the President, as in the 19th Amendment, will remain in the proposed Amendment as well.


At the same time, it is reported that the right for a person to hold power for two terms in the President’s office will also remain as it is.


Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, chairman of the cabinet subcommittee on constitutional reforms, minister Professor GL Peries stated that steps will be taken to pass the 20th Amendment before the next budget.


Meanwhile, having participated in a public rally held in Suriyawewa today, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera told the media that the Draft Bill of the 20th Amendment will be presented to parliament tomorrow.





