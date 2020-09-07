Mahindananda accuses former PM Ranil (Video)

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleges that former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed an Economic Committee and committed massive frauds through certain transactions carried out without the approval of the Cabinet.



Participating in the 'Salakuna' political program telecast on Hiru TV, the Minister further stated that the investigations of the alleged match-fixing that took place during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which he revealed, have not been concluded.



