"Hakkapatas" attacks on wild life have increased (video)

According to wildlife officials, more wild animals have fallen victim to hakka-patas so far this year, when compared to last year.

We inquired into this situation, which is mostly reported from Rajarata and the north-west, as animals too have a right to life similar to humans.

Hakka-patas, which uses explosive materials is an illegal hunting method, mostly associated with agricultural areas.

Elephants, cattle, pigs, dogs and crocodiles are falling victim to this deadly trap.

During the past few days nearly 10 elephants have died by consuming hakka-patas at the Pallekale national park in Kahalla.

We remind you to think twice about destroying another life in order to secure your income.