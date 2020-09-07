671+complaints+within+the+month+to+the+1917+hotline+

During the month of August, 671 calls reporting regarding information on assets acquired by criminals have been received to the telephone hotline - 1917 which was introduced seeking information from the public.
Director of the Police Legal Division SSP Ruwan Gunasekara stated at a media briefing today that 110 of those calls have been reported for money laundering.
Accordingly the SSSP stated that the CID is conducting investigations into the relevant complaints.
