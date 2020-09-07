සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A request to refrain from inviting the President for private functions - PMD

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 17:19

A+request+to+refrain+from+inviting+the+President+for+private+functions+-+PMD
A request has been made by the President's Media Division NOT to invite the President for private functions since priority is given to expedite Government development projects and to solve issues faced by the people.

The President's Media Division states that the President has given priority in his day to day official duties to expedite government development projects for the benefit of the people and to solve the problems of the people at the grassroots level.

The President's Media Division states that many invite the President to join them in important moments of their lives due to their respect and appreciation for the President and that the President greatly appreciates the affection of the people towards him.

However, the President's Media Division requests people to refrain from inviting the President to private functions as he is determined to dedicate every hour he gets outside of official duties for the betterment of the people.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.