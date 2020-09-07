A request to refrain from inviting the President for private functions - PMD

A request has been made by the President's Media Division NOT to invite the President for private functions since priority is given to expedite Government development projects and to solve issues faced by the people.



The President's Media Division states that the President has given priority in his day to day official duties to expedite government development projects for the benefit of the people and to solve the problems of the people at the grassroots level.



The President's Media Division states that many invite the President to join them in important moments of their lives due to their respect and appreciation for the President and that the President greatly appreciates the affection of the people towards him.



However, the President's Media Division requests people to refrain from inviting the President to private functions as he is determined to dedicate every hour he gets outside of official duties for the betterment of the people.