Steps will be taken to ban alcohol quarter bottles- Mahinda Amaraweera (Video)

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has stated that necessary steps will be taken to ban alcohol quarter bottles.
The Minister has stated this while expressing his views to the media after a public meeting held in Sooriyawewa area.
Speaking further the Minister has stated that steps will also be taken to ban the half bottle of liquor if necessary.
The Minister said that the necessary instructions have already been issued to ban liquor sachet packets immediately.
