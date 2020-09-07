Prado, car and lorries assembled with parts imported illegally

A suspect has been arrested in the Malwathuhiripitiya - Buthpitiya area with a Prado jeep, a car and two lorries which had been assembled from parts imported fraudulently under duty free concessions.



The Police Media Division stated that the officers of the Peliyagoda Crimes Division had also found forged licenses for the vehicles during a raid carried out on information received by them yesterday afternoon.



The 44 year old suspect is due to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate's Court today.