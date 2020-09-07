Police confiscates 900 perches of land from drug racketeers; Saawanna arrested in Maligawatta

Police say bank accounts with 96 million rupees belonging to drug racketeers were suspended.

These bank accounts were discovered in raids conducted in the Western Province during the last two months.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Police Headquarters today, Acting Police Media spokesman, SSP Ruwan Gunasekera said that 2 thousand 600 million rupees have been transacted in 102 bank accounts belonging to drug racketeers.

In addition, 900 perches of land, 12 luxury vehicles, 7 three wheelers and two motorcycles were also taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, organized criminal gangster Mohamed Thajudeen Mohamed Shaul Hameed alias Saavanna was arrested with 5 grams and 640 milligrams of heroin in his possession at Leemolawatta in Maligawatta this morning.

The suspect is wanted for manslaughter and several other crimes.