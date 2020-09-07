Army+Commander+reminds+the+public+to+follow+health+and+safety+guidelines+regarding+coronavirus

Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Commander of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, said that the people should continue to adopt the health guidelines.



He was speaking to the media in Saliyapura today.



The Army Commander further stated that the repatriation of Sri Lankans is ongoing.



Our news team also received a report that a group of Sri Lankans staying in Dubai have lost their jobs and are staying in a park there without proper accommodation.



They have requested the group to be brought to the island as soon as possible.









