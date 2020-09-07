සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Irrigation water supplied only for essential activities; Request to collect water at night time

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 21:46

The water levels of several rivers and irrigation reservoirs have dropped due to the prevailing dry weather in several parts of the island.


Director of the Aqua Science Unit of the Irrigation department, SPC Sugeeshwara stated that this has disrupted the supply of water for drinking purposes.


In addition, the Ceylon Electricity Board said the water levels of hydro reservoirs have also declined to 68%.


Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department stated that the prevailing dry weather could continue until November.


Its Director-General Athula Karunanayake said, however, intermittent rain could be experienced today, tomorrow and the day after in many parts of the island.


Meanwhile, the Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that water supply would be limited due to the prevailing dry weather.





