19th Amendment should be withdrawn as soon as possible (Video)

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 22:50

Politicians expressed their views regarding the repealing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution and the introduction of a new constitution.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Rajitha Senaratne stated that the technical issues in the 19th Amendment should be resolved.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution should be withdrawn as soon as possible.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Manusha Nanayakkara stated that if the 19th amendment to the constitution is repealed, the voice of the people will be raised against it.

State Minister Sarath Weerasekara stated that the executive power has been devalued through the 19th amendment to the constitution.

Former Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena stated that a review is needed regarding the independent commissions created through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

With a two-thirds majority, there is every possibility of bringing in a new constitution, said MP SB Dissanayake. 

MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka stated that the government is ready to control various institutions.

Meanwhile, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that nothing can be said until he sees the draft.

