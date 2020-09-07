Chairman's reply on Kalpitiya mangrove destruction (Video)

Hiru CIA reports on another mangrove devastation in the Puttalam district amidst the devastation of the Anavilundawa Ramsar wetland.
The mangroves have been destroyed by changing the boundaries of a land belonging to the Forest Department with the direct intervention of the Chairman of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha.
Today the CIA revelation is about this situation.
