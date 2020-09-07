Providing 100,000 employment opportunities aimed at eradicating poverty will commence tomorrow (Video)

The Programme of providing 100,000 employment opportunities aimed at eradicating poverty will commence on September 02.

The objective of the Programme is to empower those who live in absolute poverty with no formal education and skills through the Multi-Purpose Development Task Force established by the government.



During 6-month continuous training programme a monthly allowance of Rs 22,500 will be paid.



Following successful completion of the training program trainees will have the opportunity to be appointed to an accepted permanent government position in his own residence area with a non-primary skilled salary of Rs. 35,000 and allowances.



After a satisfactory and uninterrupted career record of 10 years he/she will be eligible for pension