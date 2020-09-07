සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The latest solution to control the floods in Colombo (video)

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 21:41

Flooding of many parts of Colombo, the commercial capital of the country as well as the most populous city, has been an unresolved issue for a long time.

About 35% of the area in Colombo city is inundated due to unauthorized and informal constructions.

Another factor is the inadequacy of canals to drain rainwater.

The people of Colombo have suffered from floods in the last few years.

In order to find a solution to this situation in 2013 several projects were launched according to a concept of the then Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Out of the 55 projects, 45 projects have been completed by now.

Work on 10 more projects has already commenced and the new Muthuwella underground tunnel is being constructed as another phase.

Rainwater collected in Kotahena, Orugodawatta, Bloemendal, Dematagoda and other areas will flow through the new Muthuwella Aluthmawatha canal and will be taken to the newly constructed tunnel facing the canal.

