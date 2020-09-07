සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Warning for Heavy Rain and strong winds issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 - 22:57

Warning for Heavy Rain and strong winds have been issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre at 9.00 p.m. on 01 September 2020 for the period until 09.00 p.m. 02 September 2020.

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbances in the vicinity of Sri Lanka prevailing showery condition is expected to continue during next 24 hours.

Strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph can be expected during thundershowers.

Rainfall(mm) recorded at the automatic weather stations
 
Devitura (Galle district) 105.5
Morapitiya (Kalutara district) 104.0
Keselhenawa (Kalutara district) 103.0
Keselhenawa (Kalutara district) 104.0
Bangamukanda (Galle district) 105.5

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places in Uva, Eastern, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces. Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places. Fairly heavy showers over 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Southern
provinces tomorrow.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public have been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (02) are Madurankuli, Talgaswewa,
Hunugallewa, Mannampitiya and Kalkudah at about 12.09 noon.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.
Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
07 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
06 September 2020
