Heavy rains to continue in several areas (video)

Ending months of dry weather, several areas are experiencing heavy rain since yesterday afternoon (01).The Met Department says in a statment that a disturbance in the lower atmosphere is causing the weather change that is likely to continue today.Certain areas can expect more than 100 mm of rainfall.Also, the wind speed can go up 80 kmph during thundershowers.By 2.30 am today, the highest rainfall of 286.5 mm was reported from Agalawatte in Kalutara, followed by 245.5 mm at Keselhenawa and 225.5 mm in Horana.Earth slip warnings have been issued for Galle, Kegalle and Ratnpura districts.The central hills are experiencing heavy rains, while more than 110 houses were damaged in Mannar due to strong winds and rain.In Vavuniya, 156 persons have been affected and over 40 houses damaged by the inclement weather.