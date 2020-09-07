සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Heavy rains to continue in several areas (video)

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 9:37

Heavy+rains+to+continue+in+several+areas+%28video%29


Ending months of dry weather, several areas are experiencing heavy rain since yesterday afternoon (01).

The Met Department says in a statment that a disturbance in the lower atmosphere is causing the weather change that is likely to continue today.
Certain areas can expect more than 100 mm of rainfall.

Also, the wind speed can go up 80 kmph during thundershowers.

By 2.30 am today, the highest rainfall of 286.5 mm was reported from Agalawatte in Kalutara, followed by 245.5 mm at Keselhenawa and 225.5 mm in Horana.

Earth slip warnings have been issued for Galle, Kegalle and Ratnpura districts.

The central hills are experiencing heavy rains, while more than 110 houses were damaged in Mannar due to strong winds and rain.

In Vavuniya, 156 persons have been affected and over 40 houses damaged by the inclement weather.

The Met Department statement:





Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.