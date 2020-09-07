100,000 jobs programme for poor families begins today

A programme begins today (02) to provide employment to 100,000 poor families.



The aim is to economically strengthen unskilled, low-income families through the efforts of a multi-purpose development task force.



Those eligible are persons without any education or below GCE ordinary level qualifications, aged between 18 and 45 years and being a non-recipient of the Samurdhi benefit.



Permanent residence in the area of application is also a requirement.



One applicant per family will be considered.



Selected persons will be trained at the nearest training centre and absorbed into the workforce in the area of residence or nearby following training.



During a six month training, each will be paid an allowance of Rs. 25,000 per month, says the President’s Media Division.