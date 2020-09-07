සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

20th amendment before cabinet today

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 8:21

20th amendment before cabinet today
The draft 20th amendment to the constitution is due to be tabled before the cabinet at its meeting today (02).

Reports said yesterday the draft was referred by the Justice Ministry secretary to the attorney general for his observations.

The five-year term for the president and a maximum of two terms for the president will remain under the 20th amendment.

Meanwhile, minister Wimal Weerawansa has told the media that the ministers have received copies of the draft amendment.

