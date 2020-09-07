SLFP+marks+69th+anniversary+today

The SLFP marks its 69th anniversary today (02).



The party was formed by the late S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike on 02 September 1951 at the Colombo Town Hall.



A group of 44 representing various communities extended support to the new party.



Among them were D.A. Rajapaksa, M. Swaminathan, T.B. Tennakoon, Vernon Gunasekara, C.P. de Silva, Hajiyar A.T. Carim, Badiudeen Mahmud and Bernard Aluvihare.



With Pancha Maha Balavegaya (five great forces) which consisted of native doctors, clergy, teachers, farmers and workers as its basis, the

SLFP first contested an election in 1952 and won nine seats.



The party recorded a landslide victory at the 1956 election and Bandaranaike became the prime minister.



His regime saw the setting up of an Employee's Provident Fund and the empowerment of peasants through the Paddy Lands Act.



The healthcare and education systems were improved for the benefit of the common man with the establishment of Ayurvedic research centres, recognition of native physicians as well as the allowing of students to learn in their mother tongue.



Following the assassination of S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike, Sri Lanka produced the world’s first female premier in Sirimavo Bandaranaike.



After her, Chandrika Kumaratunga became leader of the party, and then Mahinda Rajapaksa took over.



At present, the SLFP is led by Maithripala Sirisena.



In a statement to mark the anniversary, he says he respectfully remembers all the deceased leaders who sacrificed their lives in various activities during the party’s election campaigns.



The Sri Lanka Freedom Party has always stood for the independence and unity of the country, he says.



He adds that it should be recalled that during the era when Mahinda Rajapaksa led the party, the military took action to defeat the LTTE and bring peace to the country.



Senior vice president of the party Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa says the anniversary will be marked with religious observances at Bellanwila Rajamaha Vihara.