Woman captured with heroin, money

A woman has been arrested along with 51 grams of heroin and more than Rs. 50,000 in cash at Hospital Lane in Kandy, police say.
She has turned to selling heroin after remaining behind bars for nine years over a murder charge.
Meanwhile, a man has been taken into custody in Minuwangoda for possessing several gemstones, two ancient Buddha statues etc.
