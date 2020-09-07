43-year-old+nabbed+with+300+grams+of+heroin

A 43-year-old man has been arrested at Daluwakotuwa in Negombo for the possession of 300 grams of heroin, police say.
Meanwhile, three men have been taken into custody for possessing heroin at Alubomulla in Kalutara and near the Kalutara Prison.
Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 8:48
