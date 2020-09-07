433+apprehended+in+western+province+police+raids

Police have taken 433 persons into custody during raids in the western province in connection with drug and other offences.
From their possession, 440 grams of heroin, one kilo of cannabis and other drugs were seized, says the office of the province’s senior DIG.
Meanwhile, a crime detection team from Nugegoda arrested a man with a Galkatas weapon at Meegastenna in Yatiyantoda.
