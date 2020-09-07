සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Colombo Bourse to be fully-digitalized from 17 Sept.

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 9:26

The Colombo Stock Exchange will be fully digitized from 17 September to provide a smooth and more efficient service, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was informed by Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Viraj Dayaratne and director general Chinthaka Mendis yesterday (01).

They told the premier about the completion of the digitalization of the CSE.

\The process of digitalizing the stock market began on the PM’s advice under a strategy of exposure to the world in a new dimension.

The SEC officials also informed the premier that although the CSE remained paralyzed for 52 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fully-digitalized stock market process is returning to the world with a new face.

