Five lecturers of the Uva-Wellassa University were injured as the car carrying them fell down a 40-feet precipice near the Soranathota Pradeshiya Sabha on Badulla-Mahiyanga main road around 2.50 am today (02).Four of the injured are female, one of them pregnant, according to the Hiru News correspondent.They are receiving treatment at the Badulla General Hospital.Police believe the male lecturer, who had been on the driving seat, had fallen asleep and the car fell down the precipice.