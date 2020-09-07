Youth killed, two injured following argument

A young man, aged 21 years, was attacked with a sharp weapon and killed after an argument between three persons went too far at
Pasgoda in Matara last night (01), police say.
The two others have been admitted to hospital with injuries.
Among them is the alleged killer, who is receiving treatment at Kamburupitiya Hospital under police guard.
