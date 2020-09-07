Parents+take+away+children+from+dilapidated+classroom+building

Parents today (02) took away nearly 100 children from a school in Hatton whose dilapidated building has become risky following rains.



The students of grades six and seven at Bosco College were housed at a building more than 80 years old.



Parents accuse the school’s principal of not accommodating these students in a three-storey building newly constructed on an Education Ministry grant.



Parents have decided not to send their children to school until the new building is made available to their children.



They have handed over a petition to the school’s principal in this regard as well.