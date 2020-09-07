Increased+wind+speed+in+sea+areas

The Met Department forecasts a high possibility in an increase in the wind speed up to 70 and 80 kmph associated with thundershowers in the deep and shallow sea from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa and the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.



These sea areas can be rough or very rough.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.



The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.