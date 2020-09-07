Symbolic+handover+of+job+appointment+letters+to+graduates+this+afternoon

A symbolic handover of job appointment letters to 51,135 graduates takes place at the Presidential Secretariat at 3.00 pm today (02).



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will chair the event.



Meanwhile, a programme began today to provide employment to 100,000 poor families.



The aim is to economically strengthen unskilled, low-income families through the efforts of a multi-purpose development task force.



Those eligible are persons without any education or below GCE ordinary level qualifications, aged between 18 and 45 years and being a non-recipient of the Samurdhi benefit.