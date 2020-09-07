සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

More drug raids net suspects

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 13:04

A person said to be a pastor has been apprehended with 300 grams of heroin at Daluwakotuwa in Nebombo.

Police say he is 43 years old.

In Thalangama, a mute person has been nabbed for involvement in the sale of liquor without a license.

Police say 260 liquor bottles were seized from him.

Meanwhile, a woman has been caught with heroin at Kolonnawa in Colombo.

Identified as 38-year-old Dinesha Sandamali alias Kudu Sanda, she has been a main drug trafficker in the area.

Police found 25 grams of heroin, six mobile phones and 10 ATM cards from her.

Also, a woman has been caught with heroin worth nearly Rs. 100,000 at Sumitraramapura in Kotahena.

The 38-year-old has been selling the drug.

Three men have been taken into custody for possessing heroin at Alubomulla in Kalutara and near the Kalutara Prison.

Police have taken 433 persons into custody during raids in the western province in connection with drug and other offences.

From their possession, 440 grams of heroin, one kilo of cannabis and other drugs were seized.

