CCTV footage of fatal road accident at Mattakkuliya (video)



Road accidents have claimed the lives of four lives and left seven wounded.



Two youths died when their motorcycle collided with a luxury bus at Thalankudah on Batticaloa-Kalmunai main road last night (01).



Police are searching for the bus driver and his assistant who fled after the incident.



In Mattakkuliya, a speeding lorry crashed into two three-wheelers at Meda Para this morning, killing two, including a female employee of the Central Bank, and injuring two others.



Meanwhile, five lecturers of the Uva-Wellassa University were injured as the car carrying them fell down a 40-feet precipice near the

Soranathota Pradeshiya Sabha on Badulla-Mahiyanga main road around 2.50 am today.



Four of the injured are female, one of them pregnant, according to the Hiru News correspondent.



They are receiving treatment at the Badulla General Hospital.



Police believe the male lecturer, who had been on the driving seat, had fallen asleep and the car fell down the precipice.