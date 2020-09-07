School+functions+regain+normalcy

School functions regained normalcy in Colombo and outstations today (02) with students from grade six to grade 13 start attending studies five days of the week, according to Hiru News correspondents.



The health guidelines are being followed at schoosls.



Meanwhile, parents today took away nearly 100 children from Bosco College in Hatton whose dilapidated building has become risky following rains.



The students of grades six and seven were housed at a building more than 80 years old.



Parents accuse the school’s principal of not accommodating these students in a three-storey building newly constructed on an Education Ministry grant.



Parents have decided not to send their children to school until the new building is made available to their children.