Agalawatte+records+344+mm+rainfall

The Met Department says it expects the continuation of the atmospheric disturbance for around one week.



On its effect, the next few days will be rainy.



In the past 24 hours, Agalawatte recorded the highest rainfall of 344 mm, followed by 290 mm in Walallawita, 252 mm in Keselhena and Meegahatenna 241 mm.



Meanwhile, strong winds destroyed five houses and damaged 197 houses in several areas.



Reports say 633 persons of 210 families have been affected by the inclement weather.



An earthslip warning for Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts remains in force.



In Kandy, several areas have again experienced an earth-trembling, as recorded in the seismometer at Mahakanadarawa, says the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau.



The Met Department forecasts a high possibility in an increase in the wind speed up to 70 and 80 kmph associated with thundershowers in the deep and shallow sea from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa and the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.



These sea areas can be rough or very rough.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.



The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.