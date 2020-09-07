Bed+bug+menace+at+Dambulla+Base+Hospital

Patients and staff at the Base Hospital in Dambulla are severely inconvenienced by bed bugs.
The bugs are present in the surgical wards and in mattresses, beds and bed sheets.
A previous effort to eliminate bed bugs at a big cost failed.
MP Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon yesterday (01) visited the hospital to inquire into this matter.
