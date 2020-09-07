Afghanistan+resumes+Taliban+prisoner+release

Afghan authorities have resumed a release of Taliban inmates, a spokesman of the armed group said.



This marks an important step towards breaking an impasse that has delayed the start of peace talks for months.



Negotiations were supposed to begin in March but were repeatedly pushed back as the Taliban and the Afghan government squabbled over the prisoner exchange.



Another Taliban official from the group's prison commission said 200 prisoners had been released by Kabul since Monday.



He said that in return for their prisoners, the armed group had released four Afghan commandos who had been held captive, adding that two more would be freed on today.