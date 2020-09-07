Protests+take+place+in+several+areas

A group of businessmen staged a protest at Hasalaka town in Mahiyanganaya today (02) alleging that they are unable to obtain loans from the concessionary loan scheme introduced by the Central Bank.



In Colombo, several demonstrations are taking place at the protest site in front of the Presidential Secretariat.



Contract workers of Lak Sathosa are saying that they have lost their jobs following the completion of their contract period.



Also, graduates marched from Colombo Fort Railway Station to Galle Face Green, alleging they have been ignored by the government programme to provide jobs for graduates.



Another march took place from the President’s House by motorcycle dealers against a government decision to suspend motorcycle imports.