More than 500 members of 160 families use the Dehiowita-Mahinkanda road.



However, the four kms stretch has seen no repairs for many years now.



As a result, the villagers have to spend large sums of money if they travel to Dehiowita, their nearest town.



The dilapidated road also led to the closure of the school in the village.



The villagers allege the authorities turn a deaf ear to their grievances.



Rathu Minittuwa will keep a close watch until this road is renovated.