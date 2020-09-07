A valuable advice to youths (video)

The Mangala Rajamaha Vihara in Seruwawila held its annual Nikini festival yesterday afternoon (01) for the 96th time.
Clergy and laity participated in their numbers.
It followed a seven-day long chanting of Sutta in Samuktha Nikaya.
Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 15:21
