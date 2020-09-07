Devanee Jayathilaka offers to exchanger her only property to Lankagama land (video)

Forest conservation officer Devanee Jayathilaka, who came into public limelight with her efforts to protect Sinnaditottum islet in Negombo, has once again earned attention.In a facebook post, she invites a willing person to exchange a land, the only property to her name, for a land at Lankagama and says she will transfer it to the ownership of the Sinharaja.The road to Lankagama on the boundary of the Sinharaja forest has grabbed public attention of late.Jayathilaka is presently the region’s wildlife officer at the Wildlife Conservation Department office in Gampaha.Following is a video of how she spoke in defence of Sinnaditottum islet in Negombo: