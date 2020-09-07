A village in Galle declared cigarette/alcohol free area (pictures)

The Thalapitiya village in Galle has been declared a cigarette and alcohol free area.
An awareness programme in this regard held yesterday (01) saw the participation of representatives of the Nabaviya Islamic Youths Organization, health counselors, police and villagers.
On the occasion, an educational sticker was pasted on all vehicles and houses in the village.
