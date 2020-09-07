Court+order+in+road+accident+case+against+Champika+Ranawaka

Colombo additional magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva today (02) ordered that the original case filed be called in order to consider withdrawing bail conditions for ex-minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and other accused in the road accident in Rajagiriya.



The order follows a request by the accused parties.



They are calling for the removal of the bail conditions, including a requirement for their appearance at the CID once a month as the attorney general has served them with indictments.



The case will be taken up again on 07 October.