සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Court order in road accident case against Champika Ranawaka

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 17:08

Court+order+in+road+accident+case+against+Champika+Ranawaka
Colombo additional magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva today (02) ordered that the original case filed be called in order to consider withdrawing bail conditions for ex-minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and other accused in the road accident in Rajagiriya.

The order follows a request by the accused parties.

They are calling for the removal of the bail conditions, including a requirement for their appearance at the CID once a month as the attorney general has served them with indictments.

The case will be taken up again on 07 October.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.