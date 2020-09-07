Grant clear deeds within three months for dispute-free lands – president

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered that clear deeds be granted within three months in lieu of land free of any disputes.



He gave the order at a meeting this afternoon (02) at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss plans for the state ministry of land management, state enterprises land and property development.



The president remarked that not having land deeds was the main issue he was told about by the public during his visits to several districts.



He stressed that the land policy needs to be amended in a manner best suited for the country and the economy.



Stressing the need for a clear land use policy towards building an agri-based economy, he instructed officials to prevent land-owning state institutions from transferring leased out land to others after their development.



Arable land owned by the Land Reform Commission, but not in use, could be leased out to young entrepreneurs, he said.



Head of the presidential task force on economic revival Basil Rajapaksa noted that the public faced many issues when obtaining a bank loan or transforming into economic units the lands with permits given by successive presidents.

The president also ordered that simple leasing conditions be laid down when obtaining clearance for land to be leased out, with the state

mechanism in place to ensure a maximum 14 days to reply to an application for approval.



Minister S.M. Chandrasena, state minister Roshan Ranasinghe, secretary to the president P.B. Jayasundara and other state officials were present.