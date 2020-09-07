Travel+ban+imposed+on+businessman+Nimal+Perera+has+been+suspended+

Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today (02) ordered the suspension of the travel ban imposed on businessman Nimal Perera.



The travel ban was imposed in connection with the case filed by the CID against Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayaka, the wife of Kapila Chandrasena the former CEO of SriLankan Airlines, over the allegations on the Airbus deal.



When the case was called up previously, Nimal Perera's lawyer had informed the court that his client was not aware of how US$ 400,000 was deposited in a Singaporean account belonging to his SABER VISION LTD.



He said that he wanted to go to Singapore to find out.



After considering these facts, the Magistrate allowed businessman Nimal Perera to go travel overseas.