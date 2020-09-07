Highest+number+of+coronavirus+cases+in+99+days+in+UAE

The highest number of coronavirus cases in 99 days has been reported in the UAE including three deaths.



Foreign media reports that according to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention 735 new coronavirus cases and three deaths have been reported.



So far over 7.2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country.



A group of schools have been requested to move into online education after Covid-19 cases were diagnosed among the school staff. The cases were detected during the implementation of the mandatory testing for teachers and administrative staff in schools before the start of the academic year as Schools in the UAE reopened for the new academic year on August 30.



UAE has also stated that there will be no Value added Tax for medical equipment such as disposable suits, hand sanitisers, face masks, respirators for air purification and gloves.



Currently UAE has 9,124 active cases from a total of 71,540 reported to date. 62,029 have recovered with a total of 387 deaths reported during this period.